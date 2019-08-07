Unique Hellenistic tomb discovered in northern Greece

A unique, for the northern Greece region, ancient tomb and artifacts were recently uncovered at the Mavropigi site in Kozani prefecture, a find that came to light during excavation works at a PPC lignite mine.

According to the local archaeological service bureau (ephorate), the burrow-like tomb is dated to the late Hellenistic period (roughly the end of the first century BC), and containing numerous funereal offerings.

It's noteworthy that the tomb, which contains the skeleton of a female, is undisturbed, even by contemporary construction.

The body of the deceased woman was placed on a bronze funeral bed on a north-south axis.