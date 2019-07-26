Attica Group announces successful 175-mln-euro bond issue

By A. Tsimplakis

Piraeus-based Attica Group, the largest ferry owner and operator in Greece, on Thursday announced the oversubscription of a collateral-linked bond issue of 175 million euros that it floated.

The Group said the largest portion of the proceeds from a bond sale are earmarked for refinancing debt at a reduced cost, and specifically for covering 99.05 million euros of debt racked up by subsidiaries. Another 25.94 million euros will be used to purchase scrubbers for ferry boats.