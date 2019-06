By D. Alexaki

Control of troubled luncheon meats producer Creta Farms has passed to one of its primary shareholders, Emmanuel Domazakis, following Thursday's raucous extraordinary general assembly in the Crete city of Rethymno.

Nevertheless, the company's other major shareholder, Constantinos Domazakis, is reportedly ready to legally challenge the development and control of the company by his brother.