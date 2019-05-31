First 'Think Green' vessel constructed in Greece; F/B set for Salamina-Perama route

The first "green" ferry boat on the Salamania-Perama route, which connects the eponymous island with the greater Athens area's mainland across a narrow strait, is expected to begin service in the first half of June.

The "Glikofiloussa VIII" is the first vessel constructed at a Greek shipyard based on so-called "Think Green" technology.

As such, the vessel meets specifications for ECA regions ((Marpol VI, Sulpher 0,5%) , which will come into effect in 2020.

The vessel (ΙΜΟ 9856971) has a length of 92.4 meters and a width of 17.56 meters, with a maximum vehicle capacity of 165 passenger cars.