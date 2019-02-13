Diamantopoulou: Adherance to ban on non-state universities in Greece anachronistic

Wednesday, 13 February 2019 12:47
UPD:13:10
EUROKINISSI/ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ
A- A A+

A former education minister and Greece's one-time EU Commissioner, Anna Diamantopoulou, on Wednesday added her voice to political criticism in the country over the leftist Tsipras government opposition to any revision of a constitutional article preventing the operation of non-state universities in the country.

Her comments were shortly followed by a statement from KI.NAL party leader Fofi Gennimata in parliament that her party, which has mostly coalesced around the once dominant socialist PASOK party, would support a revision of Article 16.

Greece is among the few countries in the world that legally blocks the foundation and operation of non-state, non-profit tertiary institutions, as Article 16 of the constitution keeps higher education firmly in the state's grip.

Specifically, the fifth paragraph of the controversial article reads:
"...Education at university level shall be provided exclusively by institutions which are fully self-governed public law legal persons. These institutions shall operate under the supervision of the State and are entitled to financial assistance from it; they shall operate on the basis of statutorily enacted by-laws."

Diamantopoulou, a long-time PASOK cadre with several terms as a Parliament MP, referred to "back-tracking" and "a persistence to an obsolete past."

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών