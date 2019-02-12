Final countdown for debut of 'North Macedonia' on Greece's northern frontier

The government in Skopje is reportedly ready to send an official letter to the UN, its member-states and international organizations, of which it is a member, announcing the change of its constitutional name, i.e. the Republic of North Macedonia.

Diplomatic sources cited as much on Tuesday afternoon, coinciding with other reports that Athens has already sent a “note verbale” – a formal diplomatic note – informing of the Greek parliament’s ratification of the neighboring country’s NATO accession.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a brief ceremony in Skopje to raise the NATO alliance’s flag in the capital of nascent “North Macedonia”, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev used the new constitutional name for the first time, declaring, at the end of an address, “long live the Republic of North Macedonia”.

In a later development, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov announced, via Twitter, that "...We have just exchanged the final note verbale: Prespa Agreement enters into force! May today be the beginning of a long friendship between Greece and North Macedonia. We can’t change our past, but we can and we will shape our future of friendship, partnership and cooperation."