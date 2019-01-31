Mitsotakis forecasts general election in May, along with Europarliament poll

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday told party cadres that he believes national elections will be held in tandem with European Parliament elections in May.

General elections must be held no later than October, although Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has the ability to declare snap elections at any time.

Mitsotakis is currently leading Tsipras in terms of voter approval ratings, while his center-right party holds double-digit percentage-point leads in most mainstream opinion polls conducted over the past two years.

In a related development, government sources on Friday referred to "confusion" on the part of ND, after the opposition party charged that Tsipras was "afraid" of revelations by former defense minister and erstwhile coalition partner Panos Kammenos.

"In the beginning ND referred to a 'consensual divorce'; then it spoke of a 'sham divorce', then a 'divorce of convenience'. Today, it (ND) refers to a 'blackmail divorce'," the unnamed sources said.