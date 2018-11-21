Greek central govt debt at 356 bln€ at end of Sept; 130.9 bln, 60 bln€ owed to EFSF, ESM respectively

By T. Tsiros

ttsiros@naftemporiki.gr

Central government debt reached 356 billion euros at the end of September 2018, with cash deposits at 21.724 billion euros. The figures come in the wake of an Aug. 6, 2018 disbursement of a last ESM loan tranche to Greece.

The figures were cited in the quarterly bulletin issued by the Greek state's Public Debt Management Organization.

A breakdown of the central government debt shows that 130.908 billion euros are debts owed to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), and calculated without taking into account an extension of EFSF debts agreed to at a Eurogroup session on June 22, 2018.

As such, a previous "grace period" expires in 2022, with a payment of 2.3 billion euros arising in 2023.

Nearly 60 billion euros (59.874 billion euros) is owed to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), with payments to begin in 2034 in an initial 1.126 billion euro obligation.

The last loan tranche disbursed to Greece last August, reaching 15billion euros, is accompanied by a repayment period beginning in 2043 and ending in 2060.