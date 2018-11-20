First two licenses for medical cannabis issued in Greece

Tuesday, 20 November 2018 14:34
UPD:14:36
REUTERS/JAIME SALDARRIAGA
A- A A+

By S. Zisimos

zstam@naftemporiki.gr

The first two licenses for production of medical cannabis in Greece were issued this week, according to the relevant alternate economy and development minister.

The approved licenses, accompanied by promises of investments totaling 23 million euros and the creation of 117 jobs, are expected to be followed by approvals for up to another 12 producers.

The first license were granted to the firms Biomecann and Procann, with investments being 9.5 and 12.5 million euros, respectively.

Biomecann's facilities are located on 1.1 hectares of land outside the central Greek city of Larissa; the second site takes up 4.6 hectares, outside the southern central city of Corinth.

 

 

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών