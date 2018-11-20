First two licenses for medical cannabis issued in Greece

By S. Zisimos

zstam@naftemporiki.gr

The first two licenses for production of medical cannabis in Greece were issued this week, according to the relevant alternate economy and development minister.

The approved licenses, accompanied by promises of investments totaling 23 million euros and the creation of 117 jobs, are expected to be followed by approvals for up to another 12 producers.

The first license were granted to the firms Biomecann and Procann, with investments being 9.5 and 12.5 million euros, respectively.

Biomecann's facilities are located on 1.1 hectares of land outside the central Greek city of Larissa; the second site takes up 4.6 hectares, outside the southern central city of Corinth.