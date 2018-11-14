Unified social security fund (EFKA) posts 866 mln€ budget surplus over Jan-Sep 2018 period

By S. Papapetros

Revenues collected by the unified social security fund (EFKA) in Greece over the first nine months of 2018 exceeded 28.18 billion euros, with the cash basis surplus recorded at 830.1 million euros.

According to figures released by the fund on the course of its budget execution up until September 2018, and presented by "N", modified revenues-expenditures taking into account other state entities - such as the health care provider (EOPPY) - show a surplus of 866.42 million over the Jan-Sep 2018 period.

Spending for primary pensions over the same period reached 18.98 billion euros, down from 19.126 billion euros over the same period in 2017, i.e. down by 0.76 percent, or 146 million euros.