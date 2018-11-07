Tsipras announces long-expected bill to return pay deductions to law enforcement, military cadres, state physicians

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday evening formally announced that his government will table a draft bill in Parliament returning some 820 million euros in retroactive deductions made to the salaries of military and law enforcement personnel after 2010, cuts later deemed as unconstitutional by Greece's high court.

Tsipras made the announcement was made at the Athens Concert Hall during an event held on the occasion of the feast day of the Hellenic Air Force's patron saint, on Thursday. He also promised that the cash will be disbursed by December.

The high court decision also affects university professors, judicial officials, physicians in the public sector and fire-fighters, among others.

A special report on the proposed draft amendment forecasts a one-time burden on the state budget of 1.4 billion euros.