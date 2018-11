Major LNG operator GasLog's revenue 158.4 million USD in the third quarter of 2018, up from 131.2 million USD in the same quarter of 2017, while profits reached 39.3 million USD, up from 24.4 million USD.

The results mean profits of 0.19 USD per share, up from a paltry 0.03 USD in the third quarter of 2017.

EBITDA reached 114 million USD, up from 89.6 million euros in Q3 2017.