By L. Karageorgos

The first private high school in Greece specializing in maritime vocation studies opened on the eastern Aegean island of Hios (Chios) on Friday, operating as a non-profit institution fully funded by the Tsakos shipping group.

The school, called the Tsakos Enhanced Education Nautical School (TEENS), began with an inaugural class of 20 students, with a capacity to host up to 60 students in all three high school grades.