Greece placed last in a Eurostat list, published on Monday, in terms of Eurozone members' job vacancy rate for the first quarter of 2018, coming in at 0.7 percent, followed by Bulgaria, Spain and Portugal, all with 0.9 percent.

The job vacancy rate in the euro area (EA19) was 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

The figure for Greece was the same as in the preceding quarter.