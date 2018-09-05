Greek high court throws out special consumption tax on wine

Wednesday, 05 September 2018 22:54
The Council of State (CoS) has reportedly overturned a controversial surcharge on wine, according to Greek Wine Federation, in a statement on Tuesday.

The highly unpopular surcharge on wine was just one of the measures in a "tax tsunami" decided and legislated by the Tsipras government in 2016 to meet creditor-mandated fiscal targets.

The federation pointed to a decision taken on Monday invalidating the "Special Consumption Tax" on wine, following no less than 13 legal challenges tabled several organizations and groups representing wine-makers and related viniculture and viticulture sectors.

