Greek high court throws out special consumption tax on wine

The Council of State (CoS) has reportedly overturned a controversial surcharge on wine, according to Greek Wine Federation, in a statement on Tuesday.

The highly unpopular surcharge on wine was just one of the measures in a "tax tsunami" decided and legislated by the Tsipras government in 2016 to meet creditor-mandated fiscal targets.

The federation pointed to a decision taken on Monday invalidating the "Special Consumption Tax" on wine, following no less than 13 legal challenges tabled several organizations and groups representing wine-makers and related viniculture and viticulture sectors.