Fourth furlough granted for '17N' assassin Koufodinas

Convicted "17N" arch-assassin Dimitris Koufodinas has been granted yet another 48-hour furlough, this time from a farm prison near the central coastal city of Volos, where he was recently transferred from Greece's main penitentiary of Korydallos, located in a working-class district southwest of downtown Athens.

The relevant disciplinary council for the specific correctional facility granted the furlough for Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences - plus 25 years - for his role in the notorious "17 November" urban terrorist gang.

Members of the council deemed that he was eligible under current laws and fulfilled conditions from the previous three furloughs he was granted.

A firestorm of reaction by political parties, most of the press and especially the relatives of 17N's victims has greeted each decision to free, albeit temporarily, the erstwhile beekeeper and ultra-leftist terrorist.