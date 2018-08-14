Turkish court releases two Greek servicemen; pair back home on Wed.

Two Greek servicemen held in Turkey since early March were freed without restrictions on Tuesday by a court in the western border city of Edirne, and are expected to return to Greece on Wednesday.

The court ruled on a motion to free the men, adding that there were no reasons to kept them in pretrial detention.

A goverment executive jet will bring back the pair from Edirne on Wednesday morning. In a brief court appearance, they reiterated that they entered Turkish territory by mistake, having followed footprints in the snow.