Greek PM praises news of jobless rate falling below 20%

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras received some welcome news on Friday with the latest unemployment figures in the country, which show the jobless rate at under 20 percent, for the first time since 2011.

"The reduction in unemployment below 20 percent, for the first time since 2011, demostrates the turning of the page that has occurred in the Greek economy," a Tweet on the leftist prime minister's official Twitter account noted.

"We inherited unemployment at 27 percent, today it's at 19.5 percent," he added.

Conversely, the political opposition has charged that tens of thousands of Greek citizens, many in the highly skilled categories, have emigrated from the country during the crisis years, including after 2015 when Tsipras and his leftist-rightist coalition government assumed power and - six months later - signed the third successive bailout agreement.