Moscow: Expulsion of Russian diplomats by Athens will have repercussions

Wednesday, 18 July 2018 20:22
UPD:20:51
EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT
A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman on Wednesday said the recent expulsions of two Russian diplomats from the country “cannot but have consequences”, roughly a week after press reports disclosed the development.

Although few details have emerged from official “lips” in Athens, detailed press reports claim that the pair of Russian diplomats were engaged in efforts to drum up opposition in northern Greece over a recently concluded bilateral agreement to finally resolve the fYRoM “name issue”.

Resolving the bilateral “name issue” plaguing relations between Greece and its northern neighbor, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) since the early 1990s would more-or-less ensure that the latter achieves NATO membership.

Moscow has traditionally been loathed to see the Alliance expand, especially at the expense of its influence in the region.

According to the pro-Kremlin Sputnik news agency, spokeswoman Maria  Zakharova told reporters that Athens was “drawn” into a provocation against Moscow.

 The same report also said the Russian side respond to the expulsions.

