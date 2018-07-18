Centeno: Greece now has tools to implement post-bailout reforms

Greece now has the tools with which to implement the reforms that will allow its economy to grow in a sustainable manner, Eurogroup president Mario Centeno was quoted on Wednesday, in comments carried by the France24.

Moreover, he said the success of the post-memorandum period will be judged, as expected, after the bailout ends.

In continuing his jubilant remarks ahead of the third – and last – bailout’s concluding, Centeno cited “extremely good news” involving Greece and the Eurozone.

Asked about the Greek economy’s and state finances’ continued supervision, he emphasized that other bailed out EZ members were under the same regime, “it’s not a new program”.