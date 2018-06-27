ND leader on study showing Greek taxpayers needing 198 work days to pay annual taxes, contributions

A study released this week by an Athens-based pro-market think tank, which claimed that the average Greek taxpayer works 198 days out of 365 just to pay taxes and social insurance contributions in the country, generated a response by the main opposition leader on Tuesday.

New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a Tweet, referred to heavy taxes being paid for the Tsipras-Kammenos government, adding: "how long will we continue to pay for them?"

The study was released by the Center for Liberal Studies (KEFiM), a member of the Atlas Network (USA) and the European Liberal Forum (Belgium), ahead of the so-called "Tax Freedom Day" in Greece. The think tank says Greek taxpayers will need another 12 days in 2018 to cover their tax and social security contributions to the state.

The break-down, by KEFiM, is 50 days to cover direct taxes; 67 for indirect taxes (VAT, fuel surcharges, fees on mobile phone use etc) and 81 days for social security contributions.