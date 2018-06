IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the Fund will remain engaged in Greece in "some form", with the framework to be decided after a closely watched June 21 Eurogroup meeting, she told a press conference in Berlin.

“But we will certainly remain engaged one way or the other with Greece - and that will probably come to a denouement which will be much clearer on June 21 when there is a Eurogroup meeting," Reuters reported the IMF chief as saying.