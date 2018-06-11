Netanyahu receives Mitsotakis in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday received Greece's main opposition leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is paying a visit to Israel this week, with talks focusing directly on further boosting bilateral cooperation.

Among others, prospects for the construction of a pipeline (EastMed) to carry eastern Mediterranean natural gas to European markets was discussed, along with efforts to increase trade, investments, tourism ties and energy cooperation.

Regional issues touched on the Iran nuclear program agreement, while Turkey's increasingly destabilizing role in the wider region was also brought up, along with risks from a rise in Islamic extremism.

Mitsotakis, the president of the center-right New Democracy (ND) party, also briefed the Israeli leader over the latest developments involving the fYRoM "name issue", as well as the continued pre-trial incarceration of two Greek servicemen in Turkey for more than 100 days.