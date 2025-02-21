Innovative shore power project by Capital Ship Management and Lloyd’s Register

Capital Ship Management and Lloyd’s Register have announced the completion of an onshore power supply (OPS) for tankers compatibility test, marking a significant step towards port sustainability.

Capital has successfully completed the world’s first onshore power supply (OPS) tanker compatibility test in collaboration with Lloyd’s Register (LR), following the official publication of the IEC 80005-1 standard in 2012.

This project has ensured that Capital’s Suezmax tankers, “Argeus”, “Aristoklis”, “Archelaos”, “Aristodimos”, “Ayrton” and “Amor”, which are under construction and will be delivered between 2025 and 2027, will be fully compatible with the shore-side power supply infrastructure at the Port of Long Beach (POLB), in the State of California, USA. This means that ships will be able to connect, when docking, to the port’s electricity supply, reducing emissions and enhancing compliance with strict environmental requirements.

As noted, LR played a key role in addressing technical challenges related to OPS compliance, preventing shipowners and shipyards from specifying and installing the correct equipment. By defining the required specifications, LR solved a vital issue for ships visiting oil terminals in POLB, ensuring they comply with California Air Resources Board (CARB) emission control requirements.