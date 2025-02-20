COSCO(Greece): New ISO quality and environmental management certifications

COSCO Shipping Lines (Greece) announced the re-certification of its Quality Management Systems – ISO 9001:2015 and Environmental Management Systems – ISO 14001:2015, as well as the receipt of the ISO 22301:2019 and EN ISO/IEC 27001:2023 certifications, following the completion of an extremely successful and rigorous process of audits and assessments by two internationally recognized Accredited Certification Bodies, EUROCERT and Bureau Veritas.

The re-certification of the two standards demonstrates the Company’s commitment to continuous improvement, development and compliance with the highest international standards of quality and environmental responsibility. In addition, the acquisition of the ISO 22301:2019 and EN ISO/IEC 27001:2023 certifications is an important step in strengthening the Company in two critical areas: business continuity and information security. COSCO Shipping Lines (Greece) always acts with the aim of ensuring the trust of its customers and partners in the high level of services and procedures provided, through the implementation of best practices and respect for the Environment and Society as a whole.

The certifications that the Company received:

1- ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System

2- 2- ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management System

3- ISO 22301:2019 – Business Continuity System

4- EN ISO/IEC 27001:2023 – Information Security System

Mr. Wan Kun, CEO of COSCO Shipping Lines (Greece) S.A., stated:

“The Recertification of Management Systems: ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 14001:2015 and the Obtainment of the ISO 22301:2019- Business Continuity System & EN ISO/IEC 27001:2023- Information Security System certifications, constitute a milestone for our Company. I feel great pride for the people of COSCO Shipping Lines (Greece), who once again made the vision of the Company their vision and through teamwork and a spirit of cooperation led to the success of the certification process. The above certifications are not only the culmination of our efforts for continuous improvement, but also a commitment to continue offering innovative and reliable services and solutions. We continue to invest in the training of our people, environmental protection, the ongoing development of processes, safety and strengthening relationships with all our customers and partners. COSCO Shipping Greece is ready to meet the challenges of the future and the ISO certifications are another step on our path towards success and growth.”