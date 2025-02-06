Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes the “Competitiveness Compass”

The presentation of the “Competitiveness Compass” by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the highlighting of the vital role of shipping for the economic resilience and development of Europe were welcomed by the Union of Greek Shipowners.

“Greek shipping, as the guardian of 61% of the EU fleet, is an integral part of trade, supply chains and security of the continent,” the President of the Union, Melina Travlou, said in a post.

She added that guided by the principles of innovation, resilience and security, the “Competitiveness Compass” underlines the need for a common plan to strengthen the competitiveness and decarbonization of shipping, a principle that the Union of Greek Shipowners firmly supports.

She also pointed out that strengthening Europe’s security requires strong trade and an expanded network of supply chains, in which shipping plays a central role.

The “Competitiveness Compass” recognizes the strategic importance of the maritime sector for the European economy.

The Union looks forward to working with the European Commission and other stakeholders in the maritime industry to ensure that the implementation of these initiatives truly promotes common goals.

European Community Shipowners’ Associations

The “Competitiveness Compass”, which aims to restart the European economy for the next five years, was also welcomed by the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA).

It emphasized that the new program makes explicit reference to the essential role of shipping for the European economy, which is based on the recommendations of the Draghi report and the need to keep European shipping internationally competitive.

According to ECSA, shipping is a cornerstone of Europe’s security in energy, food and supply chain issues, as it transports approximately 76% of the EU’s international trade, promotes international cooperation and reduces strategic dependencies.