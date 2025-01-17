Greek Chamber of Hotels’ initiative for hospitality

2025 is a historical milestone in the path of development and progress of Greece’s hotel industry, the president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels (HCC), Alexandros Vassilikos, said.

This year, the chamber celebrates ninety years since its establishment and operation as an institutional advisor to the Greek State on tourism issues and the goal is to further upgrade its institutional role for the benefit of the industry.

The initiative “Hospitality with Value for All”

he importance of hospitality must reach politicians as well as citizens. To this end, the Chamber is undertaking the initiative “Hospitality with Value for All” which is structured around four thematic topics – the contribution of hospitality to development and social cohesion, the consolidation of the inclusive principles and values of an open society represented by hospitality, the contribution to sustainability which is a major challenge of our time, and the support of employment, as the largest employer in the private sector.

Vassilikos pointed out that “we honor the 90 years of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels with an initiative that unites the history we have gone through with the better future we want. It is our responsibility to lay the foundations today for the next 90 years. To meet the challenge of the new Greece of the next century, it is necessary to preserve our virtues and put aside our weaknesses. We have achieved a lot as a country and as a people. That is why it is important to focus on issues where we have proven our success, where hard work, creativity, and dedicated entrepreneurship find expression, where our country wins and emerges as a leading force. This is Hospitality. Hospitality with Value for All, Hospitality that is Greece.”

The hotel industry is “heavily” taxed

Regarding current developments in the industry and the government’s legislative moves, the leadership of the Chamber once again pointed out the fact that the hotel sector is one of the most heavily taxed in the Greek economy.

In this context, the return on tax measures is one of the demands of businesses, a fact that should also concern the state. The industry consists mainly of small businesses and the issue of financing according to their development requirements is major and timeless. What the industry seeks is to make changes to improve the industry’s footprint in the economy and society for the benefit of future generations.