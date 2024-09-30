Electricity tariffs moving towards stabilization in October

Electricity prices are expected to show stabilization or even reduction in October compared to the current month as a result of a significant de-escalation of prices on the Energy Exchange in recent weeks.

The new tariffs will be announced next Tuesday, October 1, when the average price of September will be closed on the Stock Exchange, which is an important component for the formation of the green tariffs.

On Friday, the average price for September was 116.94 euros per megawatt hour, from 129.83 in August, while the reduced consumption in the current period must also be taken into account, as in most areas of the country there is no need for cooling or heating.

Energy Exchange prices as a whole in the European South are at higher than usual levels for the season due to disruptions in cross-border trade, the lack of adequate interconnections and the destruction of Ukraine’s production potential due to the war. The prices on the Greek stock exchange in the period June – September are 10-20% higher than last year, while during the first five months they were 20-50% lower.

However, at the retail level, which is basically of interest to consumers, the costs were contained with the intervention of the Ministry of Environment and Energy, which reinstated the subsidies in the tariffs with the aim of keeping the final prices at a level below 15 cents per kilowatt hour for the majority of consumers.