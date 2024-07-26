International online shopping attracts Greek consumers

Local online stores are high on the preferences of Greek consumers, according to the second part of Nexi’s research on e-commerce in Greece.

However, international online shopping sites maintain the lead.

According to Nexi, 49% of Internet users in Greece said they made purchases from local stores in 2023.

The reasons are various. Internet users choose to shop from local businesses for the following reasons: 72% prices, 39% delivery options, 30% small/local business support.

Prices

Prices are an important factor of the shopping experience and when it comes to e-commerce, prices play a decisive role for Greeks.

Combined with favorable delivery options and consumers’ preference to support small/local businesses, the opportunities to promote local commerce are endless.

However, 51% of internet users in Greece stated that they made an online purchase from a foreign website in the last 28 days of 2023.

Ease and comfort

The wide range of countries where consumers can shop makes global online shopping even more attractive. Expanding global marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay have facilitated this transition by offering consumers something particularly attractive: convenience and comfort.

Most consumers consider the ability to access a variety of options, combined with finding better prices, to be a significant advantage.

According to Nexi, e-commerce has introduced many trends, creating positive developments for both businesses and consumers.

The wider range of products, time savings and lower prices are just a few of the benefits that have come from this digital revolution.

While global online shopping provides many benefits, promoting local online shopping can significantly strengthen community ties, support local economies and provide unique value to consumers.