130 cruise ships in our seas

The wider Mediterranean region is a safe cruise destination, with Greece included as one of the most important destinations throughout the year, due to its climate.

Despite the fact that cruising in the Greek area as well as in southern European ports is moving at an intensive pace, several cruise ships after the end of the summer season choose areas of the Arabian Gulf, which are enjoying new popularity despite the instability in the nearby area.

However, the Greek market continues to show particular momentum, since industry executives pointed out to “Naftemporiki” that the number of cruise passengers this year will show a 10% increase compared to 2023.

Piraeus remains an attractive destination for China as well, since approximately 10,000 Chinese visitors are expected to travel this year with the two ships of Celestyal alone, out of a total of approximately 130,000 passengers from Greece and abroad.

The market is dynamic

In 2024, more than 130 cruise ships are expected to be active in our country, of which 70% will carry out home porting from Greek ports, Maria Deligianni, CLIA’s Eastern Mediterranean director, reports to “Naftemporiki.”

Only in the port of Piraeus for 2024 more than 1,000 cruise ships are scheduled to sail, of which 79% will carry out home porting.