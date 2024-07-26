MATENISA TRADING CO. LTD declared as Preferred Investor for the development of property in Agia Triada

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of GROWTHFUND – The National Fund of Greece, announced that during the meeting of the Board of Directors approved the Final Ranking of the investment schemes which submitted improved offers for the development of the property located in Agia Triada, Municipality of Thermaikos, in Thessaloniki.

The company MATENISA TRADING CO. LTD, owned by Dimitris Melissanidis, ranked in the first (1st) place and has been declared as the Preferred Investor with an offer amounting to 19.5 million euros. The improved offer is 140.7% higher than the starting price, which stood at 8.1 million euros.

The online auction was conducted through the SAP Ariba Sourcing platform, which is managed by Eurobank Holdings.

Multiple benefits for the local community

The utilization of the property will have multiple benefits for the local community, as approximately 50,0000 sq.m. will be allocated to the citizens and visitors of the municipality of Thermaikos, while a school unit (4,000 sq.m.) is also expected to be built on the property.

These interventions, combined with the demarcated forest area, approximately 23,000 sq.m., create significant prospects for upgrading the public space in the area for the benefit of the local community, while the utilization of the property will contribute to highlighting the beach front.