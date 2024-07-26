The average occupancy rate in Athens hotels reached 75.5% in the first 6 months of 2024, compared to 72.9% in 2023, up 3.5%.

June, the peak month for Athens, although it recorded the best occupancy rate compared to all previous months (91.7%), also showed a slight decrease of -1.4% compared to June 2023.

3* hotels (83%), followed by 4* (75.2%) and 5* (69.6%) showed the best average occupancy at the 6-month level.

These figures were published by the Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association, explaining that the relatively low average occupancy rate in relation to the high number of arrivals is attributed mainly to the increase of available rooms. According to the data of INSETE for 2023, in the central area of Athens, 34,953 hotel beds of all categories were available and approximately 52,500 beds on average in short-term rental accommodation.

In the first half of this year the Average Daily Rate (ADR) for 6 months 2024 reached 143.03 euros (an increase of 10.7% compared to 6 months 2023), while the average Revenue per Available Room (RevPar) for 6 months 2024 was 107.96 euros – compared to 94.28 euros in the first 6 months of 2023 (14.5% increase).

The Average Daily Rate (ADR) in June 2024 was 206.44 euros (up 17.7% compared to last June), while Revenue per Available Room (RevPar) June 2024 stood at 189.31 euros (up 16% compared to corresponding RevPar June 2023).