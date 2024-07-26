Cosmote: Nationwide 5G population coverage surpasses 99%

Nationwide population coverage of Cosmote 5G, the country’s largest fifth-generation network, has surpassed 99%, with Cosmote achieving its goal ahead of schedule.

The rapid development of the 5G network, is, according to the company, “another proof that Cosmote’s priority is the experience enjoyed by customers from its networks, steadily building the future of a connected Greece.”

Cosmote, a member of the Telekom Group, has recently achieved yet another first in the field of mobile communications in Greece, proceeding with the commercial launch of a 5G Stand-Alone technology network. The Cosmote 5G+ network is the evolution of the Cosmote mobile network and will unleash the unlimited potential of 5G, bringing consumers, as well as businesses, closer to the Gigabit Society.

Fastest mobile network in Greece for the 8th consecutive year

The nationwide population coverage of Cosmote 5G at a percentage of over 99% was accompanied by another distinction: The Cosmote network was named for the 8th consecutive year as the “fastest mobile network in Greece” (“Greece’s Fastest Mobile Network 2024”) at the Speedtest AwardsTM of the independent operator Ookla®, the first company worldwide for broadband and mobile internet measurements.

According to Ookla data, Cosmote maintained its strong position, achieving a Speed ScoreTM of 150.53 (2nd: 76.39 and 3rd: 67.89), with Cosmote mobile subscribers enjoying an average of almost double download speeds. Cosmote received top honors, with an average download speed of 106.27Mbps, an average upload speed of 15.23Mbps and a latency of just 22ms, on average.

The “Greece’s Fastest Mobile Network 2024” award was based on over 1.7 million measurements made by mobile network users themselves, during the first half of 2024. The tests were carried out through the Speedtest® application in real conditions, throughout the country, on the networks of all mobile providers, through iOS and Android devices.