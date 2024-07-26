Fourlis Group: New photovoltaic system at Trade Logistics in Schimatari

Fourlis Group installed a new photovoltaic system on the roof of the storage and distribution center of its subsidiary, Trade Logistics, in Schimatari, Viotia.

The new photovoltaic system, the second to operate at Trade Logistics’ storage and distribution center, will generate approximately 1,415 MWh per year, covering 90% of its energy needs. This facility operates under the net-metering regime, significantly reducing losses during the transmission of electricity and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, thus contributing to environmental protection.

According to an announcement, this investment is an important step towards the achievement of the Fourlis Group’s sustainability plans, as well as another example of its commitment to promote and invest in clean and renewable energy sources, while at the same time ensuring a significant financial benefit due to the energy from the photovoltaic system.

Through the activities of Trade Logistics and the two distribution centers it has in Oinofyta and Schimatari, the Group currently provides storage and distribution services for IKEA stores in Greece, as well as for INTERSPORT stores in Greece, Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria, while serving the e-commerce orders for the e-shops of IKEA in Greece, INTERSPORT in all the Group’s countries of operation and Holland & Barrett in Greece.

With its specialized and experienced human resources, the use of technology, as well as the application of innovative methods in the logistics sector, Trade Logistics aims to further develop its activities through partnerships, providing its specialized services to companies outside the Fourlis Group.

Trade Logistics will take over the operation of Inter IKEA’s new international distribution center in Greece, from which IKEA franchisees in Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Israel and Jordan will be supplied in the first phase.