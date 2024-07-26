Castor Maritime expanding into Ultramax

Castor Maritime proceeded in an agreement for the acquisition of an Ultramax type dry bulk carrier, built in 2015, for 25.5 million dollars.

The acquisition is expected to close upon receipt of the vessel during the third quarter of 2024 and is subject to certain conditions.

Petros Panagiotidis, CEO of the company, commented: “Following our efforts to renew and grow our fleet, we are excited to announce Castor’s entry into the Ultramax category. We remain committed to our growth path by seeking further opportunities in the shipping sector, including opportunities to modernize our fleet.”

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping services through the ownership of ocean freighters.

Upon completion of the aforementioned vessel acquisition, Castor will own a fleet of 11 vessels, with a total capacity of 800,000 dwt, consisting of three Kamsarmax vessels, five Panamax dry bulk vessels, one Ultramax vessel and two 2,700 TEU containerships.