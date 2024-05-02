More than 250,000 POS – cash register interconnections

More than 250,000 POS – cash register connections were implemented by the enterprises, meeting the goal set by the National Economy and Finance Ministry and the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE).

The percentage of companies that did not respond at all to their obligation amounted to approximately 5% of the total number of companies.

However, there are still some subcategories of businesses which, for various practical or technical reasons, did not complete the process until the end of April. Specifically, within the next period it is expected:

3,000 businesses to connect. This applies for companies whose suppliers did not provide POS terminals due to poor credit rating.

7,500 businesses with old cash register and/or POS systems, which are incompatible with each other and need immediate replacement.

About 30,000 seasonal businesses.

Fines

Companies, which have not interconnected their systems and do not fall into any of the sub-categories mentioned above, are faced with the imposition of fines if they cannot justify that they did not do so due to force majeure.