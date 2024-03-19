Uncertainty feeds soaring food prices

Uncertainty is the main reason why consumer durable prices remain high, despite the fact that imported inflation and agricultural production costs are falling.

The market of the so-called “fast-moving” consumer goods, i.e. those that make up the majority of the household basket, continues to move in a particularly uncertain environment, as Alexandros Daniilidis, industry president, stated during the 29th General Assembly of ECR Hellas.

“In the retail sector we have to face a global environment in which it is very difficult to predict what the next big challenge will be. If we think that in Europe or very close to Europe there are war conflicts with very important effects on the psychology of consumers and the distribution of raw materials, as well as on energy the effects are large and asymmetric, it is very difficult to predict how things will move.”

High-ranking executives of the retail sector reported to “Naftemporiki”, that “the equation for the market remains very difficult, as suppliers and retailers have become ‘challenge managers’ amid meeting the consumers’ demands and ensuring growth prospects in a volatile environment.

The improvement of key cost indicators, such as e.g. energy, is by definition a positive development, however the market’s reaction – as far as at least the pricing is concerned – is and will remain cautious.