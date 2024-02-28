Α delegation of the Prime Minister’s office visits OLTH S.A. facilities

The Director of the Prime Minister in the Parliament and Head of the Prime Minister’s Office in Thessaloniki, Michael Bekiris, together with the Coordinator of the Prime Minister’s Office in Thessaloniki, Ioannis Papageorgiou, visited the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH).

The Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thanos Liagos, the Managing Director, Arie Koppelaar, the General Technical Director, Haris Karamaneas and the General Commercial Director & Director of Strategic Communication of OLTH, Theodora Riga, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office in Thessaloniki were informed about the recent developments at OLTH SA. and the course of implementation of the Investment Plan, with an emphasis on upgrading the infrastructure and equipment of the Port of Thessaloniki.

Liagos referred to the important role played by the port in international freight flows and the strengthening of its competitiveness with investments of more than 67 million euros. The President of OLTH S.A. stressed the importance of the implementation of the Pier 6 Extension project, for which the tender process for selecting a contractor is underway and is estimated to be completed within the first quarter of 2024, based on the schedule that has been announced. The approval of the updated Master Plan and the Strategic Environmental Impact Study of OLTH S.A. will be completed with the issuance of the Presidential Decree (PD).

During the meeting, Bekiris and Papageorgiou were given a tour of the facilities of the Port and were informed about the procurement of the two new crane bridges, with a total value of 15.7 million euros. Finally, the continuous upgrading of the port’s infrastructure and services in relation to the Cruise and the New Cruise Terminal was presented as well as its significant contribution to the development of the tourism industry of Thessaloniki and the wider region.