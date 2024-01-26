Seaplanes: Ready to fly in the Ionian Sea in spring or early summer

After many years of efforts and a lot of obstacles, the first seaplane test flight was conducted, the president and CEO of Hellenic Seaplanes, Nikos Charalambous, said on “Naftemporiki” TV.

“We are ready to start the seaplane flights in the Ionian region in spring or early summer. We have already started the procedures to enter a daily flight operation where we will connect Corfu – Paxos, the overseas islands, Ioannina, Patras and any other waterway or water field that is ready to be added to the network. Next is the network of the Sporades islands, Volos-Skopelos-Alonissos-Skyros, with the extension of the waterways and water fields of Evia and the next step is Attica with Tinos, Patmos and Sifnos,” he said.

Regarding the ticket prices and the complaints about high prices, Charalambous commented “that it is particularly low compared to seaplanes in the rest of the world. It ranges between 75-80 euros for half an hour of flight, depending on the approach and it is also comparable to boat prices.”

Regarding the network’s business plan, he said: “We have connections in over 120 waterways that will reach the number of 200 approach points together with the water fields. Today, approximately 100 waterways and 30 water fields are in the licensing process. I believe that by 2025 we will have implemented approximately 80% of this network.”

At the same time, “we are developing activities not only interconnecting the islands, but also offering cruise services, travel flights, and also cooperating with hotels, resorts, which can provide services to customers.”

“What we need to understand is that Greece has a large reserve of passenger public, which can grow with neighboring countries and we can offer an alternative product, a new product and a supplementary product with seaplanes. The operating spectrum of the seaplanes is so wide that if we consider that Greece has more than 30 million visitors and 10 million inhabitants, we are talking about a large number of passengers who can make use of 200-300 seaplanes all year long,” he added.