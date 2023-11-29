‘Naftemporiki’ conference: The challenges for the economy after the upgrades

Greece has recently been upgraded in the fields of investments, exports, environment and the labor market, through the training of employees, research and innovation.

These are the main points that the government policies are focused on and were outlined during the economic and business conference organized by “Naftemporiki” at the Zappeion Mansion.

Spyros Ktenas, general manager of the “Naftemporiki” group, opened the proceedings of the conference.

“Despite the geopolitical crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, the high interest rates of international banks, hyperinflation and the real risk of the world economy entering recession once again, the Greek economy is moving in the right direction,” he said and added: “Macroeconomic figures, extroversion, investments, consumer climate, tourism revenues are on a positive track. In other words, the Greek economic outlook is bright. International rating agencies have also recognized this. The country has recently regained its investment grade, having previously successfully returned to the markets.”

Labour and Social Insurance Minister Adonis Georgiadis underlined that the funds to be disbursed over the next four years for the implementation of employee training programs, in the context of lifelong learning, amount to more than 4 billion euros. At the same time, he also referred to the interventions that will be made and concern the treatment of the demographic problem and the increase in the participation of women, young people and retirees in the labor market.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras spoke about five pillars of action and initiatives, which are at the core of the government’s policy in this critical sector. These include small and large projects, amounting to 986 million euros, strengthening electrification with 65 million euros, supplying 250 new electric buses, developing a sustainable urban mobility model and securing EU funding for the implementation of new projects and the maintenance of existing ones.

Alternate Economy and Finance Minister, Nikos Papathanasis, highlighted the government’s commitment to reforms.

“We are a reformist government that wants to create the right conditions for entrepreneurship. It is valuable to create jobs, to reduce unemployment and help young people find work,” he pointed out.

Citing data on the performance of the Greek economy in 2023, which shows growth of 2.4% and a primary surplus of 1.1%, Papathanasis said that Greece stands on its feet.

“Greece, which was the black sheep of Europe, suddenly became a model country, an economic miracle,” Development Minister Kostas Skrekas noted. However, he explained that “much more needs to be done to get the country where it needs to be” adding that “the Greek government, business and society will do this together.”

Skrekas underlined that Greece is the first country to increase spending on research and innovation and stressed that the main goal of the government is to connect research and innovation with the market.