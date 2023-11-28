Skrekas to ‘Naftemporiki’ conference: Greece is an economic miracle

Greece is being upgraded and leading the way, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said during the economic and business conference organized by ‘Naftemporki.’

“Greece, which was the black sheep of Europe, suddenly became a model country, an economic miracle,” he noted. However, he explained that “much more needs to be done to get the country where it needs to be” adding that “the Greek government, business and society will do this together.”

Skrekas underlined that Greece is the first country to increase spending on research and innovation and stressed that the main goal of the government is to connect research and innovation with the market.

“Greece is also upgrading in terms of the digitization of the state. It was proven during the pandemic that Greece and its citizens can adapt very quickly and embrace technology,” he said. “This government proved that Greece can be a pioneer if it wants to and if there is political will,” he said.