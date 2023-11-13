Price reductions in supermarkets but … after significant increases over the last month

Supermarkets are promoting a campaign of reductions in a series of basic products following significant price increases over the last month.

According to ELSTAT’s figures, in 42 categories of basic food products only seven recorded a price decrease in October compared to September 2023: rice, fresh and frozen vegetables, chips, preserved milk, while cold meats, bread, flour, pasta and yogurt showed almost unchanged prices. In all other categories – subcategories, a monthly appreciation of 0.1% to 14.1% was recorded.

The categories: olive oil, oils and fats, fruits, followed by milk and eggs remained the main protagonists in the price increases in October compared to September.

However, only milk is included in the campaign of reduced prices, as olive oil, fruits and eggs are not included in the list announced by the Ministry of Development.

The case of milk, however, is particularly indicative, as it increased by 4.7% in October compared to September, before companies decided to promote a reduction in specific codes in the market.

Increases were also noted in other products, such as cheese (2.7%), sugar (1.23%), jams and honey (2.9%), chocolates (2%), juices (1.6%), pastries (1.7 %).

The course of prices on a monthly basis, although it does not include – apart from olive oil – strong double-digit percentages, confirms the claims of the market that a slowdown in the rate of price increases has begun to be recorded, which comes however to be added to a series of price increases over almost 24 months.