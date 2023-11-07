“Naftemporiki” organizes Economic – Business Conference entitled “Up-grading Greece”

“Naftemporiki” organizes the Economic – Business Conference entitled “Up-grading Greece”, which will take place on Wednesday 22 November 2023, 11.30-18.30, at the Zappeion Mansion.

The main topic of the conference is the synergy and interaction of the State and Business Community for the upgrading of the country with eyes turned on society.

More specifically, among the topics of the conference are issues concerning the state, business community and society to a greater or lesser extent in the context of geopolitical uncertainties, war conflicts, energy imbalance, climate change, green transition and economic instability with similar effects at the European and international level.

The main points of the discussion are summarized as follows:

– Greece 2.0: Greece’s economic reforms as a guide for the future

– Geopolitics brings about radical changes at the international level

– Where businesses are investing to boost competitiveness – What are markets asking for

– How can education “meet” the work environment

– How can the “nightmare” of the energy and climate crisis become an “ally” for a faster energy transition and qualitative upgrading of infrastructure

– The combined and multiplier effects of innovation, technology and artificial intelligence.