Greece’s Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) on a downward path

Greece’s Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) has been reduced by 40% since 2014, based on data published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

More specifically, 356 cargo ships were registered under the Greek flag in October 2024, with GRT amounting to 9.82 million. In fact, GRT fell this year below 10 million for the first time. On the contrary, the situation was much better at the end of 2014 when cargo ships under the Greek flag totaled 501 with 16.34 million GRT.

Tankers under the Greek flag also recorded losses, but smaller ones. At the end of 2014, they numbered 521 with GRT at 27 million. Their number fell by 110 in October, while their capacity was lower by 2 million. In terms of Gross Registered Tonnage, passenger ships and other types of vessels moved lower although their fleet has increased. At the end of 2014, they numbered 833 with GRT reaching 1.43 million, while increasing to 1,068 in October. However, their Gross Registered Tonnage fell by 68,000.

Greece

According to a Lloyd’s analysis, Greece has maintained its ninth place in the ranking of the largest flags in the world, but saw its capacity shrink for another year. Its fleet decreased by 4.2% to 33.3 million gt, further reducing the gap with Japan (ranking 10th), whose fleet maintained its growth trend.

In the 2020 analysis, Greece’s capacity amounted to 38 million gt, holding a 9 million gt lead over Japan.