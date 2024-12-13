10th Greek-German Food Forum: Bilateral agreements, a pillar of extroversion for the agricultural sector

More than 80 B2B contacts were held between Greek companies in the primary sector, standardization and production of agricultural goods, and German import companies, in the context of the 10th Greek-German Food Forum, which took place on December 4 -5, in Agria, Volos.

The Forum, entitled “Bilateral agreements as a pillar of extroversion for the agricultural sector”, co-organized by the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, BASF HELLAS SA, the Embassy of Greece in Berlin and the Region of Thessaly and under the auspices of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food and the Association of Industries of Thessaly and Central Greece, was attended by four German companies and 44 Greek producers and processors, who had the opportunity to examine the possibility of signing bilateral trade agreements for the export of Greek agricultural fresh and processed products to Germany.

Dr. Athanasios Kelemis, General Director of the German-Greek Chamber, stressed the need of claiming more EU funding for investment in extroversion, green energy and innovation, the more rational management of business production, the strengthening of their representation and their contacts abroad, the methodical study of the production process in the field, the processing and standardization of their products, the “green” transition and called on producers and businesses in the agri-food sector to act “smartly” with new technologies as their ally.

The importance of agricultural production and its contribution to the Greek economy was underlined during his greeting at the Forum by Vasilios Gounaris, President of the German-Greek Chamber & CEO of BASF HELLAS SA.

“Let us not forget that Greece is an agricultural economy. Its members are called upon to immediately assimilate the rapid global developments in the primary sector, which are numerous and significant,” Gounaris noted.