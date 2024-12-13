AB Vassilopoulos: 300 franchise stores throughout Greece

AB Vassilopoulos’ franchise network has reached 300 stores nationwide, with the collaboration of 223 entrepreneurs and more than 2,000 employees.

Of the network of 300 franchise stores in Greece, 200 concern “AB Shop & Go” stores in urban centers and 100 stores, with the “AB Partner” franchise model, in the region, major tourist centers and islands.

The expansion of the franchise network is a key pillar of the company’s strategic plan, which aims to strengthen its position in the market and support Greek entrepreneurs who want to engage in franchising.

AB Vassilopoulos provides, according to the company’s announcement, a comprehensive support package that allows franchisees to develop their business with confidence and security, from the initial research to find the right location to the renovation of the space and the supply of modern technological equipment.

It also ensures extensive training for store and staff management by experienced professionals and, through regular visits and continuous guidance, offers valuable assistance for the effective operation of the stores. In addition to the constant support, AB Vassilopoulos also ensures a long-term professional security plan for its associates, such as a 10-year cooperation agreement with competitive profits, with the possibility of renewal for another 10 years, and flexible repayment plans for the initial investment.