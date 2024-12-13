OECD stresses Hellenic Development Bank’s significant contribution to supporting SMEs

Τhe Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) made special mention in its annual report on the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB), noting its significant contribution to strengthening small and medium-sized entrepreneurship through targeted financial instruments.

The OECD highlighted the contribution of the HDB to facilitating investment, accessing alternative sources of financing, encouraging equity investments and providing business support to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Special reference was also made to specific successful financial instruments, such as the Entrepreneurship Fund (TEPIX), the COVID-19 Guarantee Fund, the Innovation Guarantee Fund, the Business Growth Fund, as well as the EquiFund of 2016.

The OECD report also highlighted the smaller special programs of the Hellenic Development Bank, such as the Regional Development Fund of Western Macedonia, which have strengthened the regional economy. According to the report, with risk-sharing loans, guarantee facilities and “financial expertise in the public sector”, the Hellenic Development Bank has significantly improved access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises and promoted innovation.