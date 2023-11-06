Mitsotakis speaks with Blinken; focus on developments in the Middle East

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in the Middle East as well as the humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s position for the condemnation of Hamas’ terrorism and Israel’s right to self-defense.

According to his press office, the Greek premier expressed his concern over the protection of the civilians in the Gaza Strip, adding that humanitarian ceasefires should exist as well as a continuous flow of the necessary humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.