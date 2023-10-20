Price rally in the Attica region real estate market, led by Piraeus

An increase of up to 143% in the total value of sales and up to 47% in the price of the average property was recorded by the TOPO GES IKE Residential Market Observatory for Attica in the first half of the year.

More specifically, the region of Piraeus saw the biggest increase (65%) in sales between the first half of this year and the corresponding period last year, and the operation of the Metro obviously contributed to this. During the same period, the total value of purchases and sales in the capital’s port rose by 143% and the price of the average property also rose by 47%.

In the southern suburbs sales increased by 19%, their total value by 65% and the price of the average property by 39% (compared to 2021 the price of the average property increased by 43%).

In the municipality of Athens, the average property sold in the first half of 2023 was 16% more expensive than in 2022 and 34% compared to 2021. Sales were up 15% and their total value 34%.

In the northern suburbs the average property was sold 2% more expensive, sales increased 18% and their total value grew by 21%.

In the western suburbs the average property was 20% more expensive, sales increased 18% and their total value 42%. The corresponding percentages for eastern Attica are 18%, 28% and 52%, for western Attica 42%, 11% and 59% and in the suburbs of Piraeus 7%, 22% and 30%.

The picture is different in the Saronic islands, where there was a 25% decrease in the price of the average property, a 7% decrease in sales and a 20% decrease in their total value. A negative sign was also recorded for the Cyclades, 14%, 7% and 21% respectively.