GNTO promotes adventure tourism in Britain

In the two-day conference-B2B workshop of ATAS (Association of Touring and Adventure Suppliers) held in Liverpool, on October 10-11, 2023, the UK & Ireland GNTO (Greek National Tourism Organization) Office participated as part of its program for strengthening contacts with the British market.

The aim was to highlight and promote Greece to the British public as an ideal destination for adventure tourism.

The Greek National Tourism Organization was the official sponsor of the welcome event on the first day of the conference, which – as stated in the relevant announcement – took place under the sounds of Greek music and Greek flavors with the participating travel agents having the opportunity to take part in workshops on Greek olive oil and Greek wines.

The British organizations showed strong interest and focused on new destinations that could communicate to their clientele, throughout the year.